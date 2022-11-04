CUPE education workers in Thunder Bay set up picket line at MPP's office as thousands in Ontario walk out

Education workers in Thunder Bay are on indefinite strike with 55,000 of their provincial counterparts, and have set up a picket line after the Ontario government passed controversial legislation that imposed a contract and rendered any strike action illegal.

On Thursday, the Progressive Conservative government enacted Bill 28, which imposed contracts on 55,000 members with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and banned them from striking. The law also uses the notwithstanding clause to protect against constitutional challenges — a legal mechanism that has only been used twice in Ontario's history, both times by the governments of Premier Doug Ford.

Though Thunder Bay does not have a large contingent of CUPE workers in its schools, there was still a presence at the office of Progressive Conservative MPP Kevin Holland Friday.

"So far, things are going really well," said Devin Klassen, a CUPE Local 2486 shop steward and custodian with Lakehead District School Board. "It's great to see so many workers out supporting CUPE's fight for a fair deal, and we're joined by many other workers and union groups throughout Thunder Bay."

The education workers — who include administrative assistants, cafeteria staff, custodians, and tradespeople — were set to picket there all day; Klassen said Holland was one of the MPPs who voted in favour of passing Bill 28 on Thursday.

Klassen said he's also part of the provincial negotiating committee, and returned to Thunder Bay late Thursday night.

"We sat at the negotiating table for days on end," he said. "The government never came to us."

Klassen said wages remain a big issue for CUPE, with many members having to work second jobs to make ends meet.

"We haven't seen a substantial wage wage increase for the past 10 years," he said. "Job security is also obviously a very important issue for us as well. Same with working conditions."

The government originally offered raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all others, but the education minister said the new, imposed four-year deal would give 2.5 per cent annual raises to workers making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent raises for all others.

CUPE has said that framing is not accurate because the raises actually depend on hourly wages and pay scales, so the majority of workers who earn less than $43,000 in a year wouldn't get 2.5 per cent.

CUPE has said its workers, who make an average of $39,000 a year, are generally the lowest paid in schools and had been seeking annual salary increases of 11.7 per cent.

The union said it cut its wage proposal by more than half in a counteroffer it gave the government Tuesday night and made "substantial" moves in other areas as well. However, the government said it would not negotiate unless CUPE cancelled the strike.

CUPE education workers picket outside MPP Kevin Holland's office in Thunder Bay on Friday. They were among 55,000 Ontario education workers protesting the province's passage of Bill 28. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Many schools in Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario with education workers represented by CUPE remained open on Friday.

Lakehead Public Schools said all of its schools will be open, as did the Keewatin-Patricia School Board.

However, the Kenora Catholic District School Board announced its schools will all be closed on Friday due to a solidarity walkout by the Ontario Public Services Employees Union.

The Northwest District Catholic School Board said its schools will also close on Friday, and remain closed "until further notice."