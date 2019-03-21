Nathaniel Wesley, 22, charged with murder after homicide in Thunder Bay north core

Thunder Bay police say they've charged a 22 year-old city man with second degree murder after a reported attack in the city's north core Wednesday night.

Police said they were called just after 11 p.m. on March 20 with a report of a male on the ground, possibly beaten with a bat, at a North Cumberland Street address.

"So the baseball bat information came in from the 911 caller," Thunder Bay Police Service Detective Sergeant Tracy Lewis told CBC News. "I can't confirm any weapons or not because we still are investigating."

She said officers arrived on scene and helped "two different individuals."

"One was deceased and the other was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional and he remains there in our ICU and deems stable," Lewis explained.

Officers then found a 22-year-old man in close proximity to the scene and arrested him, she said.

Nathaniel Austin Wesley was charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault and breaching court orders.

"He attended court this morning and we are waiting releasing the victim's name ... pending next of kin notification," she said.

Lewis added that police have identified the victim but a postmortem is scheduled to take place in Toronto.

Police "always" looking for "assistance with the public"

Officers are canvassing the North Cumberland Street area on Thursday, Lewis said, as the incident happened late Wednesday night.

"Part of the canvass process that's done each time involves the video collection as well, so officers are out doing that," Lewis said.

As the investigation continues, police said the scene is being held.

Tracy Lewis is a detective sergeant with Thunder Bay police. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

"We always look for any kind of assistance with the public," she explained, "if they have dash cam video, we're always looking for any type of business video, if they have camera on their residences, we're happy to take that video."

Officers working "day and night"

"We're still doing interviews and the arrest is made but there's still lots of work to do for the officers," Lewis said, adding that the "same group of officers" have been working "day and night."

She said the Thunder Bay Police Service have also been working "in conjunction" with the Ontario Provincial Police, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, Anishinabek Police Service and RCMP.

"Our criminal investigation branch heavily relies on those partnerships and we value those partnerships but there's also realization that those other agencies ... have their own homicides ... and they have only so many resources," she said, "so we work reach out to each other often."