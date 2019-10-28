Addiction fuelling increase in Thunder Bay's crime severity index, crime rate: police

High addiction rates in Thunder Bay played a big role in a 15 per cent jump in the city's crime rate last year, the city's police service said.

In its annual crime severity index report, released Thursday, Statistics Canada states the city's crime severity index increased by just over two per cent from 2018 to 2019.

The city's overall crime rate, meanwhile, jumped about 15 per cent in the same time frame, the report states.

"What we have known for quite some time is that we have a number of issues in this city that we deal with from a crime standpoint," said Chris Adams, director of communications with the Thunder Bay Police Service. "We know that year-to-year we remain in the top percentile of these cities of similar size, certainly, as far as crime rates go."

"These are issues that have, obviously, some deep roots, and we keep dealing with them, year after year."

The crime severity index essentially weighs different types of crime to provide a more-thorough look at crime in a given Canadian city.

It's different, Adams said than police reporting the number of incidents officers respond to, as the crime severity index takes into account how a specific crime is dealt with by the justice system.

"So you, for example, can have a very high violent crime severity index because of the number of the more-serious crimes within that category," he said. "In this case, very often for us, it's been homicides and robberies and assaults which have driven our violent crime severity index as high as it is."

Robbery numbers dropped

Interestingly, from 2018 to 2019, the city's violent crime severity index dropped by more than 10 per cent, the report shows.

"There was a drop in the total number of robberies for [2019]," Adams said. "We did go down to 165 robberies in 2019, whereas in 2018 we had 190."

"But 165 is still a high number, and typically, if you looked at it over a five- or six-year period, even, you would notice that our robbery rates stay consistently high, over 150 a year."

The report shows the city's non-violent crime severity index increased by nearly 12 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

"When you look at property crime, for example, and that's the non-violent crime severity index, that was up significantly," Adams said. "We had a number that was quite high as far as thefts under $5,000, and those are primarily in the area of shoplifting, and then break and enters."

Addiction a factor

The non-violent crime severity index ties into the city's high addiction rate, Adams said.

"The addiction rate, extremely high," he said. "If you were to correlate that against the crime stats, especially non-violent crime, you would probably see a very clear correlation."

"The fact of the matter is, there's a high demand for drugs in this community," Adams said. "Unfortunately, that addiction rate puts people who are very vulnerable in some very awkward positions, where they are trying to feed an addiction, and unfortunately a number of them have to turn to crime to try to come up with the money."

The addiction rate is also fuelling other crimes in the city, Adams said, including gang activity.

"Those drug dealers are coming to our city because there is a lot of money to be made," he said. "It's a very vicious, and a very unfortunate, cycle, and a lot of people are getting hurt in that process, both through addiction and, of course, the threat of violence."