'Obey the guard' reminds veteran Thunder Bay crossing guard on first day of school

A veteran crossing guard in Thunder Bay has some simple advice for students and drivers on the first day of school across much of northwestern Ontario.

"Obey the crossing guard, because that's what the crossing guard's job is, and if you want to second guess the crossing guard that's where you could run into a problem," says Klaus Ussling, who notes the first week back in class is often challenging because people tend to forget their crosswalk etiquette during the summer months.

Children often need to be told "don't scoot out into the road before the crossing guard is ready to wave you across. If you're riding a bike, dismount and walk your bike across, and the same with skateboards."

Ussling offered some reminders to drivers as well.

'You're supposed to stop'

"A crossing guard's stop sign is shaped the same way and coloured the same way as a road stop sign. It's a stop sign. You're supposed to stop, so don't inch forward, or don't come to a screeching stop. Pace yourself and make sure that you can come to a stop, with room to spare."

This year Ussling is stationed at the corner of Brown and Begin Streets, near Westmount elementary school on the city's south side.

"The kids are great, they're just a joy at that age," says the 64-year-old who was semi-retired and "wanted something to fill up my time rather than sitting around the house all day," when he started the job three years ago.

It's since become his passion.

"Between being able to get out and do something useful and getting some exercise and fresh air, and the kids - that's what keeps me going," said Ussling, who plans to keep crossing for many years to come.

'This is a great job'

That's good news for Michelle Riemer, the City of Thunder Bay's field supervisor for crossing guards, who said the city currently employs 53 guards but needs as many as 65 to fill all the necessary positions, adding they would like to fill six vacancies on the city's north side.

"We are looking for as many applicants as possible since many current guards have appointments and time off requests that need to be filled during the school year. We are looking to hire permanent as well as relief crossing guards." said Riemer.

She added that most guards work about 2.25 hrs/day, meaning a little over an hour in the morning and the same after school, with a few locations having coverage over the lunch time.

"If you're a people person, and you like kids, this is a great job," said Ussling