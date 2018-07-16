Thunder Bay Croatian community celebrates despite World Cup loss

The result may not have been what they'd hoped for, but Thunder Bay's Croatian community still found plenty of reasons to celebrate after Sunday's World Cup final.

France took home the World Cup trophy after beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow, Russia.

But before the final whistle, hopes were high at the Croatian-Canadian Recreation Centre in Thunder Bay. More than 50 people of all ages were there to cheer on the Croatian side. Jerseys were plentiful, flags draped over shoulders.

But as the second half of the match progressed, the crowd fell silent, save for the odd frustrated gasp when a Croatian chance went awry. When the final whistle blew, the score was 4-2 France, and after a moment of stunned silence, the Thunder Bay crowd erupted into applause.

"It was a close-fought game," said Dave Bakovic. "We're very proud of our guys, and they found right to the end."

"It was a proud moment."

And, Bakovic said, an important one for the younger members of the community.

"I think the big impact is on the little ones," he said. "The kids that are just starting into soccer, five, six years old."

"To see a team do so well and the passion behind it, I think it's fantastic for everybody."

Bakovic certainly wasn't the only one beaming with pride at the rec centre on Sunday; after the game, the event turned into a full-on celebration, with music, dancing and singing.

"For us, it was basically money in the bank making it to the final here today," said Mike Rozic. "It was a huge accomplishment for a country that has basically has four million people playing against France, which has [66 million]."

"Amazing accomplishment. It would've been more amazing if they won, but they did good."

As for the match itself, Croatia got off to a rough start, putting France on the board with an own-goal in the 18th minute. But the Croatians evened it up in the 28th.

Then France went on a roll, scoring in the 38th minute (on a penalty), the 59th minute, and the 65th minute. Croatia did answer back in the 69th minute, but it was all they could muster until the final whistle.

Still, many at Sunday's Thunder Bay gathering thought Croatia played the stronger game overall.

'They got the breaks'

"They're actually a very disciplined, very good team," Emir Vidjen said. "Once [France} was up, it changed."

Joe Kolic agreed.

"[France] got the breaks, we didn't," he said. "I think we outplayed them, but unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be."

"For us, a country of 4.2 million, to play all these big countries ... it was a moral victory for us, as far as I'm concerned," Kolic said. "It wasn't meant to be, but we made it to the finals."