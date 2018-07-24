Thunder Bay's crime rate down slightly, StatsCan data suggests

Thunder Bay Ont.'s police-reported crime rate dropped slightly in 2017, according to new data from Statistics Canada, bucking the national trend.

There were 6,072 crimes reported to police last year per 100,000 people in the city.

That's down three per cent over 2016.

Nationwide, the crime rate rose by two per cent.

However, Thunder Bay's overall crime rate is still higher than the national average, which sits at around 5,334 crimes per 100,000 people.

Thunder Bay's Crime Severity Index, which measures both the volume and severity of crime in a city, rose by one per cent in 2017.

Crime Severity Index rising slower than the national average

The city's CSI currently sits at 85.7, similar to that of Brantford at 86.3 and Moncton, N.B. at 85.8.

That puts it higher than Toronto (48.7) but lower than Vancouver (88.2), Edmonton (112.3) and Winnipeg (106.9).

Nationwide, the CSI is 72.9 per cent, which marks an increase of two per cent over 2016.

This is the third consecutive year that both the national crime rate and the national Crime Severity Index have risen, according to StatsCan.

The agency attributes part of last year's increase to an increase in reporting of sexual assaults, brought on by social media campaigns such as Me Too.

The number of reported sexual assaults rose 13 per cent in 2017.

Reports of sexual assaults on the rise due to social media

Other crimes reported more frequently last year were possession of stolen property, motor vehicle theft, and homicide.

Firearms offences also increased for the third year in a row, according to StatsCan; they were up seven per cent over 2016.

The police-reported crime rate and CSI only include incidents that come to the attention of police, either through reporting or because of their own police work, StatsCan noted in a release issued Monday.

The 2014 General Social Survey on Victimization found that only 31 per cent of violent and non-violent incidents were reported to police in 2014.