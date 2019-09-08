Six charged after crack cocaine found at south-side Thunder Bay, Ont., home

Six people, including three from Thunder Bay, are facing a number of charges after police seized crack cocaine from a south-side residence on Friday.

Police were called to a home on Cumming Street just before 5 a.m. with reports of a disturbance.

During their investigation inside the home, responding officers saw a quantity of pills, and a substance believed to be crack cocaine. Officers also observed drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, officers heard the sounds of a toilet being flushed repeatedly as they entered the home, and would later see other occupants of the residence tending to a toilet that was overflowing.

Three women from Thunder Bay (age 22, 27, and 45), a 22-year-old man from Innisville, Ont., a 21-year-old Toronto man, and a 20-year-old Toronto man were all arrested and charged with a number of drug-related offences.

All appeared in court Saturday, and were remanded into custody pending future court appearances.