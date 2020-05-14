Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports first new COVID-19 case since May 9

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed its first new case of COVID-19 since May 9 on Thursday, bringing the total in the area to 79, with 74 of those listed as resolved.

Case #79 is a man in his 20s from the Thunder Bay area, who is self-isolating and working with health unit officials to determine how he was exposed.

The total number of cases in northwestern Ontario as of Thursday afternoon is 95.

There are no active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) and all 16 cases in that catchment area are considered resolved, including a person whose primary residence is in southern Ontario and has not returned to the region since contracting the virus while travelling internationally.​​​

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

There is now an Online Portal to access COVID-19 test results directly from the provincial laboratory system. This portal was launched April 12 by the Ontario government and offers fast and secure access to test results on your computer and mobile device, the TBDHU stated.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website, social media channels or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 .

Additional updates will also be provided as needed. More information can also be found by visiting this Ontario government coronavirus website