Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms 4 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the region Monday, bringing the total number to 67.

The cases include one man in his 50s from the Thunder Bay area, and three people under the age of 20 from First Nations.

All are self-isolating, the TBDHU stated in a written release.

Case #64 is a man in his 50s, from the Thunder Bay area, who is in self-isolation and was exposed through a contact at the Lac Des Iles (LDI) mine.

Impala Canada, the company which owns and operates the LDI mine confirmed Monday that there are now 25 cases of COVID-19 connected to the outbreak at the mine in northwestern Ontario.

Cases #65 and #66 are males under 20, from First Nations communities, who were exposed to the virus through a close contact and are now in self-isolation.

Case #67 is a female under 20, from a First Nation, who was exposed to the virus through a close contact and is now in self-isolation.

Gull Bay First Nation, north of Thunder Bay, has at least seven confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Thunder Bay district is now 67, with the health unit stating 51 have been resolved. The total number of cases in northwestern Ontario as of Monday afternoon is 83, including a person whose primary residence is in southern Ontario and has not returned to the region since contracting the virus while travelling internationally.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

There is now an Online Portal to access COVID-19 test results directly from the provincial laboratory system. This portal was launched April 12 by the Ontario government and offers fast and secure access to test results on your computer and mobile device, the TBDHU stated.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website, social media channels or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 .

Additional updates will also be provided as needed. More information can also be found by visiting this Ontario government coronavirus website.