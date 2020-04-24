Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms 2 new cases of COVID -19 on Friday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the region Friday, stating both people contracted the virus through close contact and are self isolating.

Case #61 is a man in his 20s, living in the Thunder Bay area, who contracted the virus through close contact and is self isolating.

Case #62 is a woman in her 50s, living in the Thunder Bay area, who contracted the virus through close contact and is self isolating.

The total number of confirmed cases in Thunder Bay is now 62, the health unit said 46 are resolved. The total number of cases in northwestern Ontario as of Friday afternoon is 78.

The TBDHU also issued a reminder that all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days after their return to the county.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

There is now an Online Portal to access COVID-19 test results directly from the provincial laboratory system. This portal was launched April 12 by the Ontario government and offers fast and secure access to test results on your computer and mobile device, the TBDHU stated.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website, social media channels or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 .

Additional updates will also be provided as needed. More information can also be found by visiting this Ontario government coronavirus website.