Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases in area, 1 linked to Lac Des Iles mine

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region Thursday.

The individuals are all adults, ranging in age from their 30s to their 70s, and all are self-isolating, the TBDHU stated in a written release.

Two of the individuals are from First Nations, two from the Thunder Bay area and one from a community in the district, the TBDHU said.

Case #56 is a man in his 30s, from a community in the district, who is in self-isolation and was exposed to the virus at the Lac Des Iles mine

Case #57 is woman in her 30s, from a First Nation, who is in self-isolation and was exposed to the virus through a close contact.

Case #58 is a man in his his 30s, from a First Nation, who is n self-isolation and was exposed to the virus through a close contact.

Case #59 is a man in his 40s, from the Thunder Bay area, who is in self-isolation and was exposed to the virus through a close contact.

Case #60 is a woman in her 70s, from the Thunder Bay area, who is in self-isolation and was exposed to the virus through a close contact. The TBDHU stated her means of exposure is still pending.

The TBDHU also issued a reminder that all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days after their return to the county.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

There is now an Online Portal to access COVID-19 test results directly from the provincial laboratory system. This portal was launched April 12 by the Ontario government and offers fast and secure access to test results on your computer and mobile device, the TBDHU stated.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website, social media channels or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 .

Additional updates will also be provided as needed. More information can also be found by visiting this Ontario government coronavirus website.