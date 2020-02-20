City of Thunder Bay, Ont., updates pandemic planning, prepares for COVID-19

Staff and administration with the City of Thunder Bay are reviewing the municipality's pandemic plan and monitoring the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation, said the city manager Norm Gale. City officials are also working with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to be as prepared as possible if an outbreak of the coronavirus happens.

"We will be cautious and attentive," said Gale. "We are preparing, looking at services and programs and looking at staffing and human resources and the like".

Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health and CEO of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, stated Wednesday in a written release from the city, that as of March 4 there were no presumptive or confirmed cases in the district.

Mayor Bill Mauro and Dr. DeMille met in late January to discuss the health unit's protocols, while on January 27 the Mauro met with "members of the Municipal Emergency Operations Control Group (MECG) to discuss the readiness of our community to monitor and respond to coronavirus and influenza," he stated.

"The Executive Management Team and the MECG are reviewing the city's pandemic plan, and we are prioritizing programs and services so that we are prepared should there be any significant staff shortages or supply chain disruption," stated Gale.

"Screening points for 911 emergency medical calls alert paramedics and other first responders to the potential of a COVID-19 patient," he added. "We also have personal protective equipment for paramedics and health care workers."

The city also urged people to heed public health advice and follow proper hand washing, to cough and sneeze into a tissue, not your hands, and to stay home when sick.