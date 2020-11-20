As COVID-19 cases climb, Thunder Bay area moving to yellow 'protect' level

The Thunder Bay district is moving to the yellow "protect" level next week as COVID-19 cases climb, the province announced Friday.

The move brings with it strengthened public health measures, that will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said.

The measures include a limit on the number of people allowed to attend social or public gatherings, weddings, and funerals.

Face masks are required at indoor workplaces or public spaces, and non-essential travel between areas of high COVID-19 transmission to areas with low transmission should be avoided.

Restaurants and bars have guidelines to adhere to, such as ensuring patrons are physically distanced, seating no more than six patrons together, and closing at midnight daily.

Other guidelines will come into effect for sports and recreational fitness facilities, personal care services, meeting and event spaces, retail stores, gaming establishments, and cinemas.

The full list of Yellow-level measures can be found on the Government of Ontario's website.

The City of Thunder Bay said in a media release issued Friday that patrons of its recreational facilities will not see many changes, as enhanced measures were implemented when the facilities reopened.

Still, recreational facilities will ensure physical distancing, and reservations are needed for activities, including those previously deemed "drop-in."

"We have clearly entered the second wave of this pandemic, and we must do absolutely everything we can to protect and support the lives of the most vulnerable citizens in our community including our seniors, people with compromised immune systems and respiratory ailments," Mayor Bill Mauro said in a statement.

"It is important that we all follow this direction from the public health professionals," he said. "The spread of a second wave is very real, and we need to act now and get ahead of any possible increased transmission."

There were 65 active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area as of Friday.