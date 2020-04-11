Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms three new cases of COVID-19

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay and District is now 36.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported seven new cases of the virus on Sunday, and an additional three on Monday.

The three announced on Monday are all related to the outbreak at the Lac Des Iles mine. The mine currently has five positive cases, but two of those who tested positive do not live in the Thunder Bay area.

The TBDHU said no new positive cases, besides those affiliated with the mine have been found between Sunday and Monday.

Of the seven cases announced Sunday, are all said to be self-isolating in the Thunder Bay area. Six were exposed to the virus from close contact, while one case is still listed as pending.

The TBDHU said it now considers 13 of its cases to be resolved, with test results currently under investigation for 53 cases.