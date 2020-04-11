Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms three new cases of COVID-19
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay and District is now 36.

Three new cases stemming from Lac Des Iles mine

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Three new cases of COVID-19, all related to an outbreak at the Lac Des Iles mine were reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on April 13. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported seven new cases of the virus on Sunday, and an additional three on Monday.

The three announced on Monday are all related to the outbreak at the Lac Des Iles mine. The mine currently has five positive cases, but two of those who tested positive do not live in the Thunder Bay area.

The TBDHU said no new positive cases, besides those affiliated with the mine have been found between Sunday and Monday.

Of the seven cases announced Sunday, are all said to be self-isolating in the Thunder Bay area. Six were exposed to the virus from close contact, while one case is still listed as pending.

The TBDHU said it now considers 13 of its cases to be resolved, with test results currently under investigation for 53 cases.

About the Author

Jeff Walters

Reporter/Editor

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

