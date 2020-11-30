Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay area

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay area.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit made the announcement on Monday morning.

Four of the cases are listed as being in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while one is in a community in the district.

Three cases are listed as being the result of close contact, one as having no known exposure, and one is still under investigation.

All five individuals are self-isolating, and no further details were provided about the cases.

As of Nov. 30, there are 93 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.