COVID-19 worries prompt changes at Thunder Bay City Council meetings

Concerns over a possible COVID-19 outbreak in Thunder Bay has prompted the city to make some changes to council meetings.

On Thursday, the Ontario government passed the Municipal Emergency Act, which, among other things, changed provincial legislation to allow municipal councillors to fully participate in council meetings electronically.

Previously, councils required a physical quorum to be present, and any councillor participating in the meeting electronically was not able to vote.

"There have been a number of councillors that have expressed a concern, that did not want to attend council meetings, and that's understandable," said Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro. "Everybody is concerned with their health, with their family's health, and with doing everything that they can to contain."

Mauro said the city was "encouraged and thankful" for the provincial legislation, and the changes it enables.

"When it comes to the continued governance, from a municipality's perspective, those are significant changes," Mauro said. "It will allow council to, as they see fit, to call in."

Mauro said there will be changes at council chambers for Monday's meeting of Thunder Bay City Council, as well, to keep social distancing practices in place.

The city is also looking at implementing other measures as part of its overall COVID-19 response. For example, Mauro said the city is looking at providing some form of financial support for residents, such as extending deadlines for utility and tax bills. No timeline for that was provided.

Also, Mauro said changes are coming to the city's public transit system, which has seen a significant decline in ridership due to COVID-19. Mauro said an announcement on transit changes could be made later Friday, or Saturday morning.

There aren't currently any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.