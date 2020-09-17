Parent frustrated by nine-day wait for COVID-19 test in Thunder Bay, Ont.

One parent in Thunder Bay, Ont., says he's frustrated by the long wait time to get a COVID-19 test in the city, which could take up to 13 days to get results.

Lakehead Public Schools recently recommended to parents that if their child develops symptoms of the virus, to keep their child at home, and undergo a COVID test.

Karl Skogstad, who has two children in elementary school, said he was speaking with other parents about the wait times to get a test. When he went to see the next available slot for testing, it was nine days away.

"Nine days, if it's COVID, it's something really to worry about," he said.

"If it's just allergies, and you're keeping your kid home for two weeks, and you have to stay at home from work all that time, I mean, that just makes it difficult on the families as well, and, on the child's education."

A spokesperson for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre told CBC News if people require testing for symptoms or exposure, they should call the assessment centre to get priority.

As of 4 p.m. on September 18, the next available online booking for a COVID test was Sepember 29.

"At the same time, you don't want people jumping the queue," said Skogstad. "I'm sure there's many people out there who are worried if they have COVID or not. And, who's to say one case should take priority over another."

Public Health Ontario, which is the agency doing the actual testing of COVID swabs, said on average, it is delivering results from its facility to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit in 1.85 days.

"I think it's just a frustration that a lot of parents are feeling," Skogstad said. "We've kinda felt, they've had six months to ramp up testing, and the Premier is telling you to go and get tested, go and get tested, but, it just doesn't seem like the capacity to test has been increased during this time."