Several Thunder Bay schools report COVID-19 outbreaks as case counts rise

More schools have been impacted by confirmed COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay, Ont., this week.

Starting Thursday evening, both Lakehead Public Schools and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board started to confirm the schools impacted by COVID-19 cases.

Both school boards are working closely with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), the boards said in media releases issued on Thursday evening.

The schools are St. Ann, with five cases, St. Ignatius, with one case, Westgate school, with two cases, and École Gron Morgan, with one case.

Late Friday afternoon, the TBDHU declared an outbreak at St. Ann over the five cases there, saying at least one of the affected individuals caught the virus at the school. Affected cohorts have been dismissed, and everyone identified as a close contact has been contacted by public health.

St. Ann remains open to in-person learning.

Those cases are on top of those confirmed at St. Martin school, where a COVID-19 outbreak has also been declared. The Catholic board's website states there are currently 22 cases at the school, which is closed to in-person learning until at least November 29.

The city's public school board also announced a case of COVID-19 at Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School on Wednesday.

"Using updated public health guidance, the TBDHU is identifying all those who would be considered a contact (high or low risk) of the individual with COVID-19," Lakehead Public Schools said in a statement.

"Parents or caregivers of students in impacted classes or cohorts will be directly contacted by a public health professional to complete an assessment and will be provided with further instructions. Similarly, any teachers, staff, visitors or any others who are impacted will be contacted directly."

For students at St. Ignatius, the catholic board stated any impacted students and staff would be contacted by a public health nurse.

"ONLY those who are symptomatic or not fully vaccinated will remain at home. TBDHU will continue to monitor the situation and advise if there are any changes," the board stated.

The cases at the schools come after the two largest school boards, along with Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales, and Dennis Franklin Cromarty School announced a vaccine protocol for student athletes.

Students playing sports between Grade 7 and 12 will have to be fully vaccinated, showing proof of their first shot by December 6, with proof of a second dose required by January 31, 2022.