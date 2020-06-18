City of Thunder Bay rolls back some COVID-19 restrictions; bus fare collection to be reinstated

The City of Thunder Bay is beginning to roll back some of the COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this year to prevent the spread of the virus.

Starting July 20, front-door boarding and fare collection will resume on all transit buses. the city stated in a news release Wednesday. Buses will continue to operate on a reduced schedule, but some additional services will be added to busier routes.

"Leading up to July 20, new safety shields will be installed on buses to allow safe interactions between passengers and operators," the city stated. "It is strongly recommended that customers wear a face covering or non-medical mask when traveling on Thunder Bay Transit where physical distancing is not possible."

The Thunder Bay Transit office on Fort William Road will be reopening to the public as of July 6. Transit users can visit the office to exchange remaining rides on punch passes for tickets. Punch passes will be discontinued as of July 20.

Meter Parking remains free, two-hour time limit enforced

The Thunder Bay Parking Authority is still currently offering free on-street parking at spaces with meters. However the city is reminding residents the two-hour parking limit remains in effect.

Free parking does not include parkades and surface lots.

Victoriaville Centre and McKellar Mall reopen to public

As of Wednesday, Victoriaville Centre and Mckellar Mall are both open to the public again, but city officials said measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 remain in place.

"Appointments scheduled outside of regular Centre hours must be arranged with individual businesses. City of Thunder Bay offices remain closed to the public and meetings with staff are available by appointment only" the city stated.

For an up to date list of city service changes, visit the City of Thunder Bay website.