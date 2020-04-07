Thunder Bay COVID-19 response fund receives major contributions

A fund dedicated to addressing urgent community needs in Thunder Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic has received two major donations.

Resolute Forest Products' Thunder Bay pulp and paper mill and sawmill have announced a joint $25,000 donation to the Thunder Bay COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

Another donation of $25,000 was also announced Tuesday, this time coming from the J. Armand Bombardier Foundation.

Staff with the Transitional Care Unit of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre also recently donated $1,000 to the fund, said Albert Brulé, CEO of the United Way of Thunder Bay.

"What's so beautiful about this fund, and the response from the community, is that we've seen donations of $20, or $50, $100, all the way up to $100,000 from an anonymous donor," Brulé said.

"It's a wide array of supporters, businesses, service clubs, individuals, foundations, it's a real coming together of community," he said.

The COVID-19 Community Relief Fund was jointly established by the Thunder Bay Community Foundation and United Way of Thunder Bay, Brulé said.

Funding basic needs

It's designed to provide grants to front-line organizations — such as Shelter House, or the Regional Food Distribution Association — that in turn provide basic needs to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've had requests for hygiene kits for individuals that perhaps are being required to self-isolate in settings that are perhaps a little different than what a number of us might otherwise experience," Brulé said. "So, people in shelters, people coming out of being incarcerated."

The fund has also supported over-the-phone counselling services, as well as the creation of food hampers, among other initiatives, Brulé said.

The fund has grown to nearly $250,000, Brulé said.

Anyone interested in contributing to the fund can contact the United Way of Thunder Bay, or Thunder Bay Community Foundation.