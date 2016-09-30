Thunder Bay City Council approves reopening city facilities

Thunder Bay City Council has given the go-ahead to administration to reopen several facilities, and restart some programs, which had been shut down due to COVID-19.

The decision came at this week's council meeting.

Among the facilities slated to reopen its doors is the Canada Games Complex.

According to the city, the facility is anticipated to reopen in mid-to-late September.

Measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, no access will be permitted to the sauna or hot tub.

Initially, the pool will be available for small group or family swims, senior swims, aquabic fitness, lane swimming, and aquatic club or pool rentals.

Fitness classes and areas, including the track, will also be open, with physical distancing measures in place.

Municipal child care facilities - Algoma, Woodcrest, Ogden, and Grace Remus - are providing care for preschool age children, and toddlers, while working toward reopening for school-age programs.

Before and after-school programs aren't yet available, but the city said work is underway to resume those programs as well.

Licensed private home child care will be in full operation by mid-September, the city said, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Finally, the Baggage Building Arts Centre is expected to reopen in the fall.

Other city facilities and programs under review for reopening include:

Volunteer Pool

City arenas

The 55 Plus Centre

West Arthur Community Centre

The Neighbourhood Recreation Program

Vale and Jumbo Gardens community centres

Mariner's Hall will remain closed, with a decision on reopening expected in late fall.

The city has also cancelled this year's movie nights at Marina Park, and its arts and heritage awards, while Culture Days will now take place online.