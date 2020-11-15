Thunder Bay health unit issues COVID alert to pickleball community, reports 2 new cases in area

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is urging anyone who attended pickleball events at the Polish Legion, Moose Hall, North McIntyre Rec Centre or West Thunder Community Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., between Nov. 3 and 13 to self-isolate right away and contact the health unit.

Three people who played pickleball at the Polish Legion and/or Moose Hall have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a notice issued by the TBDHU Saturday and posted to the Thunder Bay Pickleball Association Facebook group.

Others with symptoms are currently being tested, the health unit said, and it believes the virus may have spread to North McIntyre and West Thunder as well.

2 new COVID-19 cases

TBDHU also announced two new COVID-19 cases in the area on Saturday.

The two new positive test results are the region's 149th and 150th cases respectively.

Case 149 has no known source of exposure to the virus while Case 150 involves close contact with another infected person.

There are currently 29 active cases of COVID-19 in the health unit's catchment area.

One person has died of the disease since March. No one is in hospital right now, and 120 people have recovered.