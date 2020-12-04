Thunder Bay region moving to orange-restrict level on Monday as COVID-19 cases climb

The Thunder Bay area will officially move to the orange-restrict level next week as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, the province said Friday.

The change comes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, and will result in several new measures being enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those measures will affect bars and restaurants, sports and recreational facilities, indoor and outdoor public gatherings, retail stores, personal care services, and casinos.

A full list of orange-restrict measures is available on the province's COVID-19 response website.

"I do believe the community is taking this seriously," Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro said Friday. "But I think it just shows us all, and is a stark reminder for all of us how quickly you know this can change."

"And the issue is that when it does change, it's speaking very clearly once again to us being in some very serious health situation," he said. "Where people with cancer, with diabetes, who are immunocompromised, our seniors are at more at risk than they were previously as the numbers climb."

Mauro said he's concerned about what the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city and region may mean for capacity at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

And while the city is doing what it can to support the local economy, if the numbers keep rising another provincially-ordered lockdown is possible.

"If we don't manage the health numbers, it will be very, very difficult for us to try and do anything to support the local economy," he said. "You may see yourself be moved into a red or a gray zone which becomes locked down, which is incredibly restrictive and really will have an impact on the economy, both locally, provincially and nationally."

"Hopefully, this move to orange will be another reminder for folks that we need to take it incredibly seriously and do what we can to manage it, especially as we're moving into the Christmas season where more indoor gatherings are likely to occur."

The province said Thunder Bay will remain at the orange level for a minimum of 28 days.

As of Friday, there were 112 active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay Health Unit's service area; more than 50 of those cases are staff and residents at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home.