No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Thunder Bay district Tuesday

For the first time in 2021, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The last time the health unit reported no new cases was November 5, 2020.

As of Tuesday, 11 more cases of the virus have been reported as resolved, and the active case count in the district has fallen to 29.

Three patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, the TBDHU has reported a total of 3143 COVID-19 cases.