Thunder Bay, Ont., mayor calls on health unit to consider mandatory mask measure

Thunder Bay's mayor is calling on the city's health unit to consider issuing an order making face masks mandatory for indoor public spaces and public transit.

Bill Mauro will table the resolution at the July 20 meeting of city council.

"We have been advised that as a municipality we do not have the legal authority to make this decision," Mauro said in a statement. "There is uncertainty in the community as we see other cities move forward with municipal by-laws on this topic."

"The province has been clear to this point, that they will not make masks mandatory even though they and medical professionals are recommending their use," he said. "I am asking those same professionals to make a determination on the appropriateness of this approach."

Council has previously considered asking the province for a mandatory mask order pertaining to Thunder Bay. That motion was defeated 10-3.

Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health and CEO of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), said there would be benefits to encouraging more people to wear masks in the city.

"I do see things, whether it's on social media or even in the news, kind of portraying it as perhaps a lot more beneficial than it actually is," DeMille said Tuesday, speaking on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning, prior to the mayor's announcement. "It's not to say that broader masking wouldn't be beneficial for us, though, and we are looking at that."

Second wave expected

DeMille said she'd like to see more people wear masks in indoor spaces, especially when proper physical distancing isn't possible.

However, she added that masks aren't as important right now, given there are so few cases of COVID-19 in the city — DeMille said there were three active cases in the TBDHU's service area as of Tuesday morning — and Thunder Bay has been in phase two of the provincial reopening process for nearly three weeks.

"But I could see it being beneficial, especially even in the fall ... when we do anticipate a second wave," she said. "There is benefit for more of us to be wearing masks, especially when we're in closer proximity to other people, which we will be as the weather gets colder."

Masks are an extra layer of protection, and must be used along with other measures: physical distancing, staying home when sick, and regular hand-washing and proper sanitation, she said.

DeMille did encourage everyone to have masks that can be used as needed, such as when shopping in a store that requires customers to wear them.