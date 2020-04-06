Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 18

Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has reported five new COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay region, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 18.

The public health agency reported the new cases on Monday, April 6, 2020. Each case is reportedly self isolating according to the TBDHU.

A male and female in their 20s, a female is her 30s, a female in her 60s, and a male in his 40s are among the confirmed cases.

According to the TBDHU four of the five new cases are located in "Thunder Bay and surrounding areas" and are listed as having been exposed to the virus through close contact.

One case is located in a First Nations community, and its exposure category is still pending.

For more information on the COVID-19 virus, visit the TBDHU website or use the provincial assessment tool.