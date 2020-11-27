10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district on Nov. 27, health unit reports

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the district to date to 264.

Nine of the 10 cases are in Thunder Bay, Ont., and the surrounding areas, the health unit said in a news release issued Friday. The other is in a First Nations community.

Eight people were infected through close contact with another infected individual. The source of two people's infection, including the individual in a First Nation, is unknown.

All cases are self-isolating.

There are currently 68 active cases of COVID-19 in the district, according to the health unit's web site.

Two people are hospitalized with the virus. However, neither are in intensive care.

Two people in the district have died of the disease since the start of the pandemic.

194 cases are considered resolved.