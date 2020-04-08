Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms three new cases of COVID-19
Thunder Bay

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the district, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 21.

Two of the cases have been hospitalized

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the city and surrounding area on April 8, 2020. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

According to the public health agency, two of the cases are a male and female in their 50s who are currently hospitalized. The category of exposure for these individuals is listed as pending.

The third case is a male, who is under the age of 20, who was exposed to the virus through close contact. He is reported to be self-isolating.

All three cases are reported to be in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

As of April 7, 2020 the TBDHU has reported that 6 of the 21 cases in the district have been resolved.

According to TBDHU, over 560 tests have been administered in the area, 95 of which are currently under investigation.

For more information on the COVID-19 virus, visit the TBDHU website or use the provincial assessment tool.

