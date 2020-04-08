Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms three new cases of COVID-19

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the district, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 21.

According to the public health agency, two of the cases are a male and female in their 50s who are currently hospitalized. The category of exposure for these individuals is listed as pending.

The third case is a male, who is under the age of 20, who was exposed to the virus through close contact. He is reported to be self-isolating.

All three cases are reported to be in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

Out of the 21 cases reported, 16 are in the Thunder Bay area, four are in Nipigon, and one is in Eabametoong First Nation.

As of April 7, 2020 the TBDHU has reported that 6 of the 21 cases in the district have been resolved.

According to TBDHU, over 560 tests have been administered in the area, 95 of which are currently under investigation.