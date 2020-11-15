Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay area on Sunday.

It's the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since April 16, according to data from the health unit's website. That's the only other day since the pandemic began when reported new cases were in the double-digits.

Cases 151 to 160 are all in Thunder Bay, Ont. and the surrounding areas, and all involve close contact with an infected individual, according to the health unit.

All affected individuals are self-isolating, the health unit said.