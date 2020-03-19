One positive COVID-19 case in Thunder Bay area due to technical lab error: health unit

The Thunder Bay area has one less confirmed case of COVID-19 than originally believed.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has removed one individual from its list of confirmed COVID-19 cases, after further analysis showed the initial positive test result was due to a technical error at a southern Ontario lab.

Repeat analysis of the sample, and another test of the individual, were both negative, the health unit said.

The individual has been removed from the list of positive cases.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the area down to 103, as of Thursday afternoon.