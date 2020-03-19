Skip to Main Content
One positive COVID-19 case in Thunder Bay area due to technical lab error: health unit
Thunder Bay

One positive COVID-19 case in Thunder Bay area due to technical lab error: health unit

The Thunder Bay area has had fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 than originally believed.

New test, analysis shows individual was negative; they've been removed from the list of confirmed cases

CBC News ·
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has removed one case of COVID-19 from its official list of confirmed cases in the area. The individual originally tested positive, but the health unit now says that result was due to a technical error in a southern Ontario lab. (Evan Tsuyoshi Mitsui/CBC)

The Thunder Bay area has one less confirmed case of COVID-19 than originally believed.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has removed one individual from its list of confirmed COVID-19 cases, after further analysis showed the initial positive test result was due to a technical error at a southern Ontario lab.

Repeat analysis of the sample, and another test of the individual, were both negative, the health unit said.

The individual has been removed from the list of positive cases.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the area down to 103, as of Thursday afternoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now