Thunder Bay District Health Unit investigating COVID-19 case linked to Pioneer Ridge Long Term Care employee

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is investigating a case of COVID-19 that involves an employee of Pioneer Ridge Long Term Care and Senior Services in Thunder Bay.

The health unit said in a news release on Sunday that the risk of any transmission of the virus within the facility is deemed to be low at this time. TBDHU is not declaring an outbreak at the facility.

"Pioneer Ridge recently tested all staff for COVID-19 as part of the enhanced surveillance initiative currently being implemented in Long-Term Care facilities as part of the provincial testing strategy," reads the news release from TBDHU officials.

According to the health unit, the case was reported on Saturday and is the only positive result received from the facility's enhanced surveillance testing to date.

"While the individual is an employee at Pioneer Ridge, the individual does not go into the resident care areas of the facility and does not interact with any of the residents as part of their work," reads the statement from the TBDHU.

The health unit added that the individual has not had any symptoms of the virus and is currently at home self-isolating. No residents or other staff members have been identified as having symptoms.

According to the TBDHU, Pioneer Ridge has implemented "significant measures" to reduce any spread of the COVID-19 virus within the facility.

The health unit said these measures were "fully in place with this situation."

"Receiving a report of a positive result in someone associated with a Long-Term Care facility is always concerning, however, there are a number of facts in this situation that are very reassuring. The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to work with Pioneer Ridge to assess and monitor this situation," says Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health with the TBDHU.

The administrator at Pioneer Ridge said the situation is being monitored closely, and staff will continue to apply all precautions and enhanced measures that have been in place during the pandemic.

"Employees of Long-Term Care are used to dealing with enhanced infection control protocols and precautions, and our Home has well-established processes in place that have proven time and again to help limit the spread of infectious illnesses," said Lee Mesic, administrator at Pioneer Ridge.