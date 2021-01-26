COVID-19 vaccinations prioritized for long-term care residents across the Thunder Bay District

Thunder Bay regional hospital officials say they are planning to give first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination to all long-term care residents in the district within the next 10 days.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre issued a media release on Monday night, outlining updates to their COVID-19 vaccination rollout with a slowdown in the Pfizer supply chain that will result in fewer doses being received than initially expected and revised provincial directions.

Last Friday, the hospital and Thunder Bay District Health Unit had marked a milestone of providing a first dose of the vaccine to all long-term care residents within the city. Vaccinations of long-term care staff and essential caregivers had been paused to prioritize residents.

Hospital officials said more than 2,600 doses have been administered in the city, with over half of long-term care staff receiving their first dose and some having been given their second.

The hospital said it will now only provide first dose vaccinations to long-term care residents in the rest of the district, with a goal of completing that by Feb. 5, dependent upon vaccine supply.

Long-term care residents are planned to receive their second dose within 21 to 27 days after the first, hospital officials added. All other groups are expected to receive their second dose within 42 days of the first.

Hospital officials said many vaccination appointments will need to be rescheduled, and people with appointments will be contacted directly.