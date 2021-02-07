31 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on the weekend

There were 31 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on the weekend.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 22 of the cases on Saturday, and nine on Sunday.

Of Saturday's cases, 12 were at the Thunder Bay District Jail. Eight were due to close contact, one was no known exposure, and the transmission category of one was still under investigation.

All 22 cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Sunday's cases included two at the jail, one at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, and four that were classified as no known exposure.

The remaining two cases were still under investigation.

Eight of Sunday's cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while one was in a district community.

No further details about any of the cases was provided.

As of Sunday, there were 112 confirmed, active cases in the Thunder Bay district.

Southbridge Roseview outbreak over

The TBDHU also declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Southbridge Roseview over. Twenty-three residents at the facility died during the course of the outbreak at the facility.

The TBDHU said measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place at Southbridge Roseview.

Meanwhile, 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Northwestern Health Unit's (NWHU) service area on Saturday.

Eight of those cases are in the Kenora region, and two in the Sioux Lookout area.

The NWHU said public health officials are following-up with the individuals, and any close contacts.