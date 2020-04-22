Town hall meeting in Thunder Bay answers public's questions on COVID-19

The questions ranged from if backyard fires would soon be allowed, to how to set up a home visit for a COVID-19 test, with an answer given to each and every question.

Thunder Bay mayor Bill Mauro and Thunder Bay chief medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille held an hour-long town hall, online, on Tuesday night.

The pair answered questions as they came in from the public, which ran the gamut of serious public health concerns, to when boaters would be able to dock at the marina.

And, the fire ban is a provincial order, Mauro said, while DeMille said a community paramedicine program could do in-home testing for COVID-19, and to call the health unit for more information.

One question, from a person who lived in an apartment building, concerned Mauro, when the caller said their neighbours were often having visitors.

"Physical distancing is the tool that we have to mitigate the spread. But, again, at the same time I hear regularly and I think others do well, that there are still people in the community that don't seem to be adhering to this physical distancing principle, and that's a concern."

Mauro urged people with concerns to call the health unit, noting that fines could be laid for violating the provincial emergency order.

"We don't want you calling police when it comes to this issue," he said.

"You have an option, you have a release valve for that frustration. Please utilize it. There are fines that are available."

Mauro said he didn't want fines to be laid, but he said they are a tool that may need to be used.

The health unit will take calls at (807)-625-5900 or (888) 294-6630, DeMille said, and a public health inspector would follow up on each complaint.

One concern was if Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario was ready for additional cases, with the peak caseload expected in the city and area within the next few weeks, lagging what is happening in southern Ontario.

"But we actually benefited from that. In other words, the measures were put in place, perhaps even before they were really needed," said DeMille.

"But, that's when you really want to put these kinds of measures so when you talk about closing things, or reducing gatherings, I think we've benefited from them in reducing the spread of the virus that is here."

DeMille said she would release a video on Wednesday to speak about where the city and district is along the case curve, and what to expect within the coming weeks.

Other questions asked during the hour long meeting included if boats could be launched at the marina (yes, but the docking facilities are closed) and if cemeteries were open (yes, the city reversed its decision on this on Monday).

One senior asked if they could go for a walk, but sit on a park bench during that walk, as they were unable to complete their physical activity without a rest. Mauro said he was not positive on the answer, but believed that would be possible.

As for a state of emergency being declared in other municipalities, Mauro said he was still looking into this possibility for Thunder Bay, but, at present, there was no advantage to do so.

DeMille said she did not believe that large gatherings, and normal city summer events would be allowed to take place, based on how slowly 'normal activity' would be allowed to resume.

She said one positive is the province is putting more emphasis on testing for COVID-19, which will allow the health unit to gather more data, and make more informed decisions in the future.

Another drive-thru testing blitz is scheduled for April 25 and 26.