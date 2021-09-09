Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

3 new COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

The health unit said two of the cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with one in a First Nation. Two are related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, and the source of exposure for the other has yet to be determined.

13 active cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay district area

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay district, with one person hospitalized.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Thursday.

Four previously announced cases are now considered resolved, and one other previously announced case has been removed from the local tally.

As of Thursday, there are 13 active cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay district.

