4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay district, bringing the local active case count to its highest point since June.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Wednesday.

There are 15 active cases in the Thunder Bay district.

For the new cases, all four are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. One is related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, and one is a close contact of an existing case. The source of exposure for two of the cases remains undetermined.

During the pandemic, there have been 3,378 confirmed cases in the Thunder Bay district.