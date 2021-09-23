Thunder Bay in 'good' situation with COVID-19 but risk will increase, medical officer of health says

With just two active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district, the local medical officer of health says the region is handling this stage of the pandemic well but there is concern as the fall and winter approach.

Only one COVID-19 case has been reported in the Thunder Bay district during the past 10 days, with no new cases reported on Thursday.

Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay district, said the region is in a good situation, with a low COVID-19 case count and high immunization rates.

"I think at the same time though, it is an uncomfortable time," she said in a Thursday interview on Superior Morning.

"We see numbers going up elsewhere. The modelling is still not looking very good, even for Ontario, even though there has been some stabilization over the last week. School is back in, other more indoor activities will be happening and that will increase our risk overall."

All of the recent cases appear to be the delta variant, she added.

As of Sept. 18, nearly 229,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered with more than 120,000 people having received at least one dose. Data from the Ministry of Health shows that 90 per cent of the district's population over the age of 12 has received at least a first shot.

DeMille said the vaccination numbers are continuing to increase, with an uptick in the number of people booking first dose appointments beginning around three weeks ago when the province announced that proof of vaccination would be required to enter a number of indoor settings.

That requirement took effect on Wednesday.

"I know there are some challenges around the implementation and there are so many businesses that have to do it and everyone can be a little different in how it applies," DeMille said, adding it should get easier once a system using QR codes is established.

"I appreciate that we wouldn't normally do this, expecting people to meet certain criteria before going into different settings, but in the context of this pandemic, the context of the delta variant and as we get into the fall and winter, we are at risk. These settings are at risk."

DeMille said the public health measures, including mask wearing in indoor settings, being maintained in Ontario during the summer has likely helped keep numbers down compared to other parts of the country.

But she said she remains concerned about travel, particularly from other parts of Canada.

"What we see happening, notably in Alberta and Saskatchewan but also even B.C., we know that some of our cases, we know that some of our residents have travelled to those areas and brought that back," DeMille said.

"We know that there's a lot of people from different parts of Canada who come into our area to work, and they certainly could be bringing COVID with them."