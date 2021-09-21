Active COVID-19 case count in Thunder Bay district drops to 2

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district continues to drop after hitting its highest level in three months.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported no new cases on Tuesday, with only one case announced within the last eight days.

The two active cases in the region, after a pair of previously announced cases were classified as resolved, are the fewest since Aug. 17.



There had been 17 active cases on Sept. 13, which was the most in the region since the middle of June.

The health unit said 228,719 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the region through Sept. 18, with 120,608 people having received at least a first shot.

No new cases were announced by the Northwestern Health Unit on Tuesday. There are nine active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit area.