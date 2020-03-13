COVID-19: Thunder Bay mayor says it's 'business as usual' ... for now

Thunder Bay mayor Bill Mauro says it's business as usual in the city, for now.

Mauro and city manager Norm Gale held a news conference Friday morning to discuss the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical officer of health advised the city Friday morning not to take any immediate action to cancel programs or close facilities, he said – though he acknowledged that could change at any moment.

City council meetings remain open to the public, and ward meetings will go ahead as planned until further notice. City transit will also continue to operate as usual.

However, the city has put some precautions into place to try to protect residents from the illness

Business travel for city staff has been cancelled, Mauro said, and the Pioneer Ridge long-term care home and the Jasper Place seniors housing complex have reduced visitation and are screening visitors for signs of illness.

The city's executive management team is currently reviewing the level of cleaning in city facilities and has placed hand sanitizer in all facilities, Gale said. It hasn't yet decided whether or not to place hand sanitizer in city vehicles such as transit buses.

Mauro acknowledged that event cancellations and social distancing practices could spell economic hardship for businesses in the community, but he said that the impact on the city as a corporation would likely not be significant.

The one city facility that is facing some economic ramifications is the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, he said, as the venue is facing cancellations by touring acts and requests for refunds from people who want to avoid crowds.