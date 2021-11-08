The Thunder Bay, District Health Unit has reported its highest level of active COVID-19 cases since the middle of June.

The northwestern Ontario district on Monday said there were 14 new positive test results, which include numbers from the weekend.

The active case count is now 25, the most since June 18. Twelve previously announced cases are now considered resolved.

Half of the cases reported Monday are within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with the other half in First Nations. Eight of the cases had no known exposure to the virus, while six involve close contacts of existing cases.

Thirty-two cases were announced in the Thunder Bay district through the first eight days of November, more than had been announced in all of October.

On Sunday evening, the Lakehead District School Board announced two confirmed cases are associated with École Gron Morgan in Thunder Bay.

Northwestern Health Unit

The Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case on Monday, located in its Dryden and Red Lake region.

There are five active cases in the health unit's area — 3 in the Dryden and Red Lake region, with one in each of the Kenora and Rainy River regions.