Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

A single-day high for new COVID-19 cases was reported in the Thunder Bay District on Sunday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Sunday announced 33 new positive tests, with 28 of those detected through surveillance testing of residents and staff at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay.

There are 36 residents and 15 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility, with one resident who died.

Of the five other cases reported on Sunday, all are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Four are close contacts of existing cases, while the other is related to travel. All five of those new cases are isolating.

The health unit's website shows two people in hospital with COVID-19, but neither are in the intensive care unit.

There are 94 known active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District.

The previous high for new cases reported on a single day was 21, on Nov. 17.