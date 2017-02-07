Two new COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay district.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Thursday, the first time since Nov. 14 there have been two or fewer cases reported in a single day.

The health unit said both cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Each individual is a close contact of existing cases and both are isolating.

Two more resident cases have been reported at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay, bringing the outbreak to a total of 16 residents and four staff members.

Southbridge, which operates the home, said the staff members are isolating and recovering at home.

There are 67 known active cases in the Thunder Bay district as of Thursday.

Of the total of 254 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, 137 of those have occurred in November.