Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 5 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Wednesday, which is the lowest number of single-day new cases in a week.

All of the cases reported on Wednesday are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Every individual is a close contact of existing cases and is isolating.

There are now 75 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

There have been 252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District since the start of the pandemic, with 135 of those in November.