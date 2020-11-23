Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District; 2 in ICU

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, with three people now hospitalized.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Monday morning, which brings the current active case count to 78.

The health unit's website shows three cases currently in hospital, with two of those in the intensive care unit.

All seven of the new cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Every individual is a close contact of existing cases.

An outbreak at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home has also expanded, after a facility-wide outbreak was declared over the weekend. Six residents, as well as two staff members have now tested positive. Initially, one staff member tested positive last week and that was followed by three residents over the weekend.

Of the 233 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Thunder Bay District since the start of the pandemic, 116 of those have been reported since Nov. 6.

The Thunder Bay District was officially moved into the yellow, or protect, level of the province's pandemic framework on Monday.