Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Sunday afternoon, which brings the two-day weekend total to 19.

All of the new cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Each individual is a close contact of existing cases and all are isolating.

Since Nov. 6, there have been 109 cases reported in the Thunder Bay District, which accounts for 48 per cent of the total cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Thunder Bay District will be moved to the yellow, or protect, level of the province's pandemic framework on Monday.

The health unit has been managing an outbreak within the Adult and Teen Challenge of Central Canada men's and women's centres in Thunder Bay. A facility-wide outbreak has been declared at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home, where three residents along with one staff member have tested positive. Spread among people who played pickleball is also associated with several cases.

There are 77 known active cases as of Sunday, with one person hospitalized.