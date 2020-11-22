Facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak declared at Thunder Bay long-term care home

A facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Thunder Bay long-term care home where three residents have tested positive.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the outbreak at Southbridge Roseview on Saturday.

An outbreak was declared in part of the home last week after a staff member was found to have the virus.

The health unit also announced 11 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. All are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. The individuals are all isolating. One of the cases has no known exposure, eight are close contacts of existing cases and the other two have yet to be determined.

The Lakehead District School Board confirmed that someone associated with Hammarskjold High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

School board officials said all individuals identified as close contacts will not attend school until cleared by public health. The school board said public health nurses are following up with every individual and family who are identified as a close contact.

The high school will remain open for in-class learning and anyone not contacted by public health is considered to be at low risk.