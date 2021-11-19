7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Friday

Seven more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit said all seven cases are due to close contact, and are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

One case was also listed as resolved. As of Friday morning, there are 19 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the health unit region.

No further details of the cases were provided.

On Thursday, the health unit and Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board announced St. Martin School was closing until at least next week due to a COVID-19 outbreak there.

At that time, nine cases of the virus had been confirmed at the elementary school.

Charlene Breukelman, who has a child in Grade 5 at St. Martin, told CBC News she agrees with the decision to close the school, but she's still apprehensive.

"I understand that [the closure] needs to happen," she said. "But as my child gets older, she now has anxiety that she shouldn't be with anyone. So we're dealing with that at home right now."

Breukelman, who works in the education field, said she also sympathizes with teachers at St. Martin.

"These teachers now have to take everything they've done with our children, and change how they're doing it," she said. "I feel like that's going to be tricky. And I I know that today is probably a difficult day for them trying to figure that all out on the fly."

"Speaking for myself, my daughter has been behind in language, and I watched her for the last two years when we moved to online," Breukelman said. "Everything just goes down. It becomes anger-invoking for a lot of children."

Fraudulent vaccine certificates under investigation

Meanwhile, Thunder Bay police said Friday officers are investigating fraudulent proof-of-vaccination certificates in the city.

In a media release, police said investigators are aware of posts about the fraudulent certificates circulating on social media.

In one instance, an account was advertising the sale of fraudulent certificates.

In another, a user claimed to have made, and used, their own fake certificate in the city.

The matter is under investigation by the police service's Criminal Investigations Branch.

NWHU reaches 90 per cent for 1st doses

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced Friday it has reached a vaccine milestone, with 90 per cent of residents aged 12 and over, who live in its service area, having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I would like to thank residents who have chosen to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19," NWHU medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said in a statement. "You are helping our local businesses to stay open, keeping our students in school, and are preventing our local hospitals from being overwhelmed with cases of the virus."

The NWHU also said it was "pleased" with Friday's announcement about the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11.

NWHU clinics will be ready to begin to administer doses when the vaccine becomes available to children in its service area, which is expected in the next few weeks.