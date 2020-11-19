Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, the third time in the last five days that the daily tally has been in double digits.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Thursday, which brings the total to 200 cases since the start of the pandemic.

All of the newly announced cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Each one is a close contact of existing cases and all of the individuals are isolating.

There have been 83 cases reported in the Thunder Bay District within the last two weeks, which accounts for more than 41 per cent of the entire total of local cases.

As of Tuesday, 29 of the new cases are related to people who play pickleball, according to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

There are 58 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.