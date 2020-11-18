Three new COVID-19 cases, one person in hospital, in Thunder Bay District

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay area, including one person who is currently hospitalized.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Wednesday morning.

Two of the individuals are close contacts of existing cases and are isolating. The other individual, who is in hospital, had no known exposure to the virus. The health unit's website shows there are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Since Nov. 6, there have been 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District. There have been 189 cases since the start of the pandemic.