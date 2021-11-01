6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay district.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Monday, with those numbers including new cases reported over the weekend.

The health unit said three of the cases are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with three others at First Nations. Four of the cases had no known exposure to the virus, while the other two are close contacts of existing cases.

The number of active cases dropped slightly from Friday to 14, with eight previously known cases now considered resolved.

There have been 27 cases announced during the past 11 days.

Northwestern Health Unit

The Northwestern Health Unit (NHU) reported two new cases on Monday. One case is in the Dryden and Red Lake region, while the other is in the Rainy River district region.

There are only two active COVID-19 cases in the NHU region, after that number had previously dropped to zero late last week.